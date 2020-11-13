Advertisement

New records set Wednesday for max daily rainfall

New daily max rainfall values recorded beating old records
New daily max rainfall values recorded beating old records(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a stretch of dry and seasonably warm weather, we finally received a copious amount of rainfall Wednesday. For November 12th, past daily rainfall max values ranged from 0.71″ to 1.15″ from key areas such as Elkins, Clarksburg and Morgantown. With a drab and dreary day from start to finish, we had no problem surpassing those previous amounts. With data gathered from local National Weather Service offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Charleston WV we found that local rain gauge data topped out at 2.14″ in Elkins beating the previous record set back in 1947. Clarksburg airport gathered 1.25″ of rain which is a tight win from the previous record of 1.15″ set in 1983. Morgantown also just scraped by winning with final precip totals amounting to 1.07″ a mark over the old record of 0.97″ set in 2006.

Total storm rainfall values for the past 48 hours gathered from local weather observation sites show values anywhere from less than a tenth of an inch, a reading coming in from the Crawford area in Lewis County, to about 3.22″ gathered near Beverly, Randolph County.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. DHHR is offering an online medical cannabis course
Four people transported after a seven vehicle accident on I-79 southbound
Four people transported after a seven vehicle accident on I-79 southbound
(MGN)
Hunter from West Virginia fatally shot in Colorado
Fairmont Family devastated when their home went up in flames
A Fairmont family devastated when their home went up in flames
President Trump Tweet
President Trump thinks ‘Big Jim is the greatest!’

Latest News

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast 11 12 2020
Bike MGN
Two organizations are giving away bikes to children for the Holidays
Two organizations are giving away bikes to children for the Holidays
LGBTQ Flag
LGBTQ advocates filed a federal lawsuit against West Virginia