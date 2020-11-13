New records set Wednesday for max daily rainfall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a stretch of dry and seasonably warm weather, we finally received a copious amount of rainfall Wednesday. For November 12th, past daily rainfall max values ranged from 0.71″ to 1.15″ from key areas such as Elkins, Clarksburg and Morgantown. With a drab and dreary day from start to finish, we had no problem surpassing those previous amounts. With data gathered from local National Weather Service offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Charleston WV we found that local rain gauge data topped out at 2.14″ in Elkins beating the previous record set back in 1947. Clarksburg airport gathered 1.25″ of rain which is a tight win from the previous record of 1.15″ set in 1983. Morgantown also just scraped by winning with final precip totals amounting to 1.07″ a mark over the old record of 0.97″ set in 2006.

Total storm rainfall values for the past 48 hours gathered from local weather observation sites show values anywhere from less than a tenth of an inch, a reading coming in from the Crawford area in Lewis County, to about 3.22″ gathered near Beverly, Randolph County.

