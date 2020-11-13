Advertisement

Nintendo revives Game & Watch console for its 40th anniversary

The new Game & Watch retails for $50.
The new Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. looks like the original but comes with a color screen...
The new Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. looks like the original but comes with a color screen and charges with a USB-C cord.(Source: Nintendo, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(CNN) – Nintendo has revived one of its oldest portable consoles from the 1980s – The Game & Watch.

The black-and-white handheld came out before the Game Boy and each one only played a single game.

The new Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. looks like the original but comes with a color screen and charges with a USB-C cord.

It plays three games: Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels and Ball (the Mario version).

The 40th-anniversary edition of Game & Watch retails for $50.

It’s on sale for a limited time.

