Taylor County Board office and West Taylor Elementary will be closed on Friday November 13th due to COVID-19

West Taylor Elementary School and the Taylor county board offices will be closed tomorrow, November 13th due to concerns over Covid-19.

Tonight the Taylor County health department reported 8 new cases of Covid.

The health department says one adult is associated with an outbreak identified at West Taylor Elementary School.

The new cases also include minors related to the school outbreak.

Stay with 5 News where we are always keeping you connected.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.