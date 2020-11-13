Advertisement

Texas baby with injection marks, positive heroin test, dies

Destiney Harbour, Christin Bradley and Dustin Smock are charged in connection with the death of...
Destiney Harbour, Christin Bradley and Dustin Smock are charged in connection with the death of an infant who tested positive for heroin.(San Angelo Police Department/Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — Police say a 2-month-old girl who tested positive for heroin after being found unresponsive with injection marks at a West Texas home over the weekend has died.

San Angelo police said Thursday that Brixlee Marie Lee died Tuesday at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Police say officers rushed Brixlee to a San Angelo hospital Saturday after responding to a report of an unconscious infant.

Hospital staff found injection marks on her extremities and head, and her urine tested positive for heroin.

Later that day she was taken to Cook Children’s, where she was on life support until she was pronounced dead.

Two-Month-Old Injured Heroin-Positive Infant Dies Brixlee Marie Lee, the two-month-old infant who was recently placed...

Posted by San Angelo Police Department on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gilmer County Schools
Gilmer County superintendent recommends termination of school administrator
(MGN)
Hunter from West Virginia fatally shot in Colorado
President Trump Tweet
President Trump thinks ‘Big Jim is the greatest!’
Raianna Arnold- Mug
Fairmont woman charged with child neglect resulting in death after 16-year-old girl dies of overdose
MGN
Two people sent to the hospital after a two vehicle head-on accident

Latest News

Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice mandates face coverings must be worn indoors at all times
RAW: 2 dead in explosion at Conn. VA hospital (no sound)
Video from the scene where two people are dead following an explosion at West Haven V.A. Campus...
2 workers dead, 1 person missing in Conn. veterans hospital blast
In this Nov. 5, 2007 file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers assistant general manager Kim Ng walks...
Breakthrough for women: Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as GM
The new Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. looks like the original but comes with a color screen...
Nintendo revives Game & Watch console for its 40th anniversary