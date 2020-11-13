Trinity downs Tucker County, 26-18, in bonus game for both schools

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - In a bonus game between Trinity and Tucker County on Thursday night, the Warriors prevailed, downing the Mountain Lions, 26-18.

For the first time ever in the WVSSAC, non-playoff teams that did not get to complete a full 10-game schedule due to COVID-19 cancellations are permitted to schedule games until the end of the month.

The Warriors finish the year at 4-3 to go above .500 for the first time in their young history. Tucker County completes 2020 at 1-7.

Senior Calvin Blunt Jr. had 17 carries for 153 yards and 3 touchdowns while Drew Boczek went 13-of-23 for 155 yards and two total scores.

For the Mountain Lions, freshman quarterback Ethan Rosenau went 15-of-31 for 200 yards and 1 touchdown and JJ Knotts carried the ball 7 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.