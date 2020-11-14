DHHR reports 9 death, 1,153 new cases in West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 1,153 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Saturday.

It brings the total count to 32,792.

DHHR officials also reported 9 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state bringing the death count to 574.

The deaths are of a 71-year old male from Berkeley County, an 87-year old male from Summers County, a 61-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 77-year old male from Wayne County, an 80-year old female from Marshall County, an 83-year old female from Barbour County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, a 57-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 91-year old male from Cabell County.

“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are devastated by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “The families of these residents are in our thoughts.”

Below are the by-county numbers reported:

Barbour (258), Berkeley (2,162), Boone (501), Braxton (92), Brooke (359), Cabell (2,087), Calhoun (43), Clay (94), Doddridge (86), Fayette (942), Gilmer (174), Grant (229), Greenbrier (298), Hampshire (202), Hancock (356), Hardy (144), Harrison (853), Jackson (505), Jefferson (907), Kanawha (4,604), Lewis (192), Lincoln (337), Logan (901), Marion (566), Marshall (747), Mason (234), McDowell (276), Mercer (1,024), Mineral (539), Mingo (815), Monongalia (2,706), Monroe (289), Morgan (204), Nicholas (248), Ohio (965), Pendleton (83), Pleasants (55), Pocahontas (80), Preston (321), Putnam (1,332), Raleigh (1,092), Randolph (535), Ritchie (88), Roane (130), Summers (201), Taylor (216), Tucker (74), Tyler (105), Upshur (350), Wayne (778), Webster (44), Wetzel (314), Wirt (65), Wood (1,495), Wyoming (495).

In our area, testing is available in:

Preston County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Terra Alta EMS, 1124 E. State Ave, Terra Alta, WV

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, 150 Memorial Drive, Kingwood, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department, 115 Brown Ave, Kingwood, WV

Randolph County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Randolph County Health Department Parking Lot, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV

The next report by the DHHR is expected Sunday at 10 a.m.

