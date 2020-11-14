Fairmont Senior downs Braxton County in round 1 of playoffs, 60-34

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 6 Fairmont Senior was clicking on all cylinders on offense as the Bears downed No. 11 Braxton County, 60-34.

Gage Michael went 8-of-13 for 142 yards and 3 touchdowns and rushed 10 times for 211 yards and 4 scores. He only played in the first half.

The Polar Bears will host No. 14 Independence in the second round next weekend.

Braxton County made its first playoff appearance since 2017 with only 15 players on its roster. Their season comes to an end at 6-3.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.