Advertisement

Fairmont Senior downs Braxton County in round 1 of playoffs, 60-34

Polar Bears down Eagles, 60-34
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 6 Fairmont Senior was clicking on all cylinders on offense as the Bears downed No. 11 Braxton County, 60-34.

Gage Michael went 8-of-13 for 142 yards and 3 touchdowns and rushed 10 times for 211 yards and 4 scores. He only played in the first half.

The Polar Bears will host No. 14 Independence in the second round next weekend.

Braxton County made its first playoff appearance since 2017 with only 15 players on its roster. Their season comes to an end at 6-3.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice mandates face coverings must be worn indoors at all times
Steve Shuff served as the head football coach in the 2016-17 season.
Gilmer County High School Principal resigns
Gilmer County Schools
Gilmer County superintendent recommends termination of school administrator
David Nine
Marion County man charged with attempted murder
I-79 bridge
Lane closures: Mile marker 119 on I-79, Nov. 16-17

Latest News

Philip Barbour
Philip Barbour finishes as AA state runner-up
Elkins
No. 16 Elkins wins first playoff game in program history, 42-27 over No. 1 Sissonville
Morgantown basketball
Justice: H.S. winter sports postponed until at least January 11
Calvin Blunt
Trinity downs Tucker County, 26-18, in bonus game for both schools