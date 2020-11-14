Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | November 14, 2020

It’s Calm Now, But It Will Not Be a Calm Day Tomorrow!
Wind Advisory from early-morning to late-evening, November 15 (Sunday).
Wind Advisory from early-morning to late-evening, November 15 (Sunday).(wdtv)
By Joseph Williams
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight is going to be cool but calm out, with just some clouds rolling through and lows in the low-40s. Tomorrow, however, will be completely different, as all of NCWV is under a Wind Advisory until at least 7 PM. This is because a low-pressure system will sweep in and cause sustained winds to exceed 20 mph, and for gusts to push beyond 40 mph. The winds will blow around loose objects and tree branches, and combined with scattered showers that will also move in for the morning and afternoon, driving will be difficult. Be careful when driving tomorrow, and definitely tie down loose objects. The winds should subside late-evening tomorrow, and the rain should be gone by early-evening at the latest. After a windy Sunday, we’ll have a cool week, with highs below 50. We’ll even have a chance for mountain flurries on Tuesday. In short, make sure to stay safe for tomorrow and the next few days.

Tonight: It’s going to be a cool night, with just some clouds pushing through, and temperatures will be seasonable. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: We’ll be under a Wind Advisory until at least 7PM tomorrow, thanks to low-pressure system north of us. Gusts of 40+ mph are likely, and sustained winds exceeding 20 mph are likely. Combined with scattered showers that will come around for the morning and afternoon tomorrow, you’ll definitely want to be careful driving, and you’ll want to tie down loose objects. High: 62.

Monday: We’ll be much calmer, but we’ll also be cooler, with highs below 50. At least skies will be mostly clear, with bright sunshine. High: 48

Tuesday: We’ll be much cooler still. In fact, we’ll have some mountain flurries for the morning. It will also be a little breezy, which will make conditions feel cooler. High: 44

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice mandates face coverings must be worn indoors at all times
Steve Shuff served as the head football coach in the 2016-17 season.
Gilmer County High School Principal resigns
Gilmer County Schools
Gilmer County superintendent recommends termination of school administrator
Clark
Former Miracle Meadows School students settle for record $51.9 million
David Nine
Marion County man charged with attempted murder

Latest News

Weekend Planner
Weekend Weather Outlook | November 14th - 15th
Colleen Campbell's 11 pm forecast 11 12 2020
Colleen Campbell's 11 PM 11 13 20
7 Day Forecast
Friday Evening Forecast | November 13th 2020
6 PM Forecast 11 13 2020
Colleen Campbell's 6PM Weather 11 13 2020