Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | November 14, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight is going to be cool but calm out, with just some clouds rolling through and lows in the low-40s. Tomorrow, however, will be completely different, as all of NCWV is under a Wind Advisory until at least 7 PM. This is because a low-pressure system will sweep in and cause sustained winds to exceed 20 mph, and for gusts to push beyond 40 mph. The winds will blow around loose objects and tree branches, and combined with scattered showers that will also move in for the morning and afternoon, driving will be difficult. Be careful when driving tomorrow, and definitely tie down loose objects. The winds should subside late-evening tomorrow, and the rain should be gone by early-evening at the latest. After a windy Sunday, we’ll have a cool week, with highs below 50. We’ll even have a chance for mountain flurries on Tuesday. In short, make sure to stay safe for tomorrow and the next few days.

Tonight: It’s going to be a cool night, with just some clouds pushing through, and temperatures will be seasonable. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: We’ll be under a Wind Advisory until at least 7PM tomorrow, thanks to low-pressure system north of us. Gusts of 40+ mph are likely, and sustained winds exceeding 20 mph are likely. Combined with scattered showers that will come around for the morning and afternoon tomorrow, you’ll definitely want to be careful driving, and you’ll want to tie down loose objects. High: 62.

Monday: We’ll be much calmer, but we’ll also be cooler, with highs below 50. At least skies will be mostly clear, with bright sunshine. High: 48

Tuesday: We’ll be much cooler still. In fact, we’ll have some mountain flurries for the morning. It will also be a little breezy, which will make conditions feel cooler. High: 44

