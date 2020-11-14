No. 16 Elkins wins first playoff game in program history, 42-27 over No. 1 Sissonville
Tigers are playing in their first postseason since 2012
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 12:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - In its first playoff appearance since 2012, No. 16 Elkins cemented themselves in WVSSAC history, upsetting No. 1 Sissonville, 42-27.
It marked the Tigers first postseason win in the 105-year history of the program.
Senior transfer from Virginia Dante Ramirez had four total touchdowns for the Tigers.
Elkins will play the winner of No. 8 RCB and No. 9 Poca in the second round next week.
