Over 100 active virus cases at West Virginia federal prison

(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (AP) - There are 107 active cases of the coronavirus among inmates at a federal correctional institution in West Virginia.

Gilmer County Health Department announced the numbers on Wednesday. The county of about 8,500 in central West Virginia has two other active cases.

The federal facility has nearly 1,300 inmates.

Among state-owned correctional facilities, the largest outbreak among inmates is at McDowell County Corrections, where there are 40 active cases, the state reported on Thursday.

An additional 40 state correctional employees have the coronavirus overall across over two dozen facilities.

