Philip Barbour finishes as AA state runner-up

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Colts of Philip Barbour finished as the AA runner-up at the state volleyball tournament, falling to No. 1 Shady Spring, 3-0.

PB defeated Oak Glen in three straight sets in the semifinals to advance to the championship match. The Colts downed Point Pleasant in the opening round, 3-0 to begin play on Friday.

Robert C. Byrd defeated Herbert Hoover in straight sets in the morning before falling to the eventual champion Lady Tigers in the semis, 3-0.

