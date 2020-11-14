Advertisement

Philip Barbour finishes as AA state runner-up

Colts fell to Shady Spring in finals, 3-0
Philip Barbour
Philip Barbour(wdtv)
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 1:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Colts of Philip Barbour finished as the AA runner-up at the state volleyball tournament, falling to No. 1 Shady Spring, 3-0.

PB defeated Oak Glen in three straight sets in the semifinals to advance to the championship match. The Colts downed Point Pleasant in the opening round, 3-0 to begin play on Friday.

Robert C. Byrd defeated Herbert Hoover in straight sets in the morning before falling to the eventual champion Lady Tigers in the semis, 3-0.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice mandates face coverings must be worn indoors at all times
Steve Shuff served as the head football coach in the 2016-17 season.
Gilmer County High School Principal resigns
Gilmer County Schools
Gilmer County superintendent recommends termination of school administrator
David Nine
Marion County man charged with attempted murder
I-79 bridge
Lane closures: Mile marker 119 on I-79, Nov. 16-17

Latest News

Elkins
No. 16 Elkins wins first playoff game in program history, 42-27 over No. 1 Sissonville
FAIRMONT SENIOR
Fairmont Senior downs Braxton County in round 1 of playoffs, 60-34
Morgantown basketball
Justice: H.S. winter sports postponed until at least January 11
Calvin Blunt
Trinity downs Tucker County, 26-18, in bonus game for both schools