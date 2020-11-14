Advertisement

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree goes up; lighting Dec. 2

The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 75-foot tall Norway Spruce that was acquired in...
The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 75-foot tall Norway Spruce that was acquired in Oneonta, N.Y., is suspended by a crane as its is prepared for setting on a platform at Rockefeller Center Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in New York.(Craig Ruttle | AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A 75-foot (23-meter) Norway spruce arrived Saturday at New York City’s Rockefeller Center to serve as one of the world’s most famous Christmas trees.

The tree was trucked in early Saturday morning and later lifted into its spot by a crane.

The tree will be decorated over the coming weeks, and its more than 5 miles (8 km) of lights will be illuminated at a ceremony at 7 p.m. Dec. 2, according to NBC, which is broadcasting the event.

No in-person spectators will be allowed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the network said on the “Today” show Saturday.

The tree was donated by Al Dick of Daddy Al’s General Store in Oneonta, in central New York.

Tishman Speyer, the company that owns Rockefeller Center, has said it’s especially proud to keep up the tree tradition this year. The pandemic has spurred the cancellation of some other New York holiday customs, such as the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice mandates face coverings must be worn indoors at all times
Steve Shuff served as the head football coach in the 2016-17 season.
Gilmer County High School Principal resigns
Gilmer County Schools
Gilmer County superintendent recommends termination of school administrator
Clark
Former Miracle Meadows School students settle for record $51.9 million
David Nine
Marion County man charged with attempted murder

Latest News

COVID-19 test results are back for all inmates at the Huttonsville Correctional Center in...
Incident at Huttonsville Correctional Center leaves 6 inmates injured
Over 100 active virus cases at West Virginia federal prison
Danny Rice, 67, discusses the coronavirus in his auto repair shop in downtown Elmwood,...
Surging virus cases get a shrug in many Midwestern towns
President Donald Trump drives by a group of supporters participating in a rally near the White...
Thousands rally behind Trump, believing he won race