“The bullet is still inside me”: Clarksburg councilman Jim Malfregeot getting back to life as he knew it

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Right outside of Clarksburg councilman, Jim Malfregeot’s home, his life was changed on September 13.

“I’ll never forget this, I saw the window shatter into a million pieces and then the shot hit me,” he said.

Malfregeot was shot outside of his home by 32-year-old Antonio Dejesus from Wilmington, Delaware. After pulling the trigger, Dejesus proceeded to highjack Malfregeot’s wife’s vehicle, which had both Brenda Malfregeot and her mother inside.

“Watching them drive away I felt totally helpless,” he said.

Malfregeot described the moment as scary, and in that moment he was unsure of what life would look like.

“Am I going to survive?” he said he asked himself.

Soon Malfregeot said he knew the answer while on the ambulance. He described a moment when he believed he was close to death.

“It gets a little emotional,” Malfregeot said. “I was standing in a wheat field, as far as I could see, and a voice said not yet," he said. “I guess I jerked up in the ambulance and they said you have lay back down, you can’t be doing that.”

"So then I was scared, I knew then I was fighting for my life.”

Now 2 months later, Malfregeot claims victory and is now trying to get back to the life he once knew.

From drinking tons of Gatorade to taking afternoon walks, Malfregeot is returning to some form of normalcy, but even through the process, he still has a reminder of the tragic night

“My scar which is--I think it’s ugly but everyone says it’s healing, but my scar goes from here (his chest) to my belly button and right around my belly button and down,” he said. “The bullet nicked my liver, took out my gallbladder and then tore a hole in my small intestine so I had to have a retraction," Malfregeot said.

The 67-year-old spent 45 days working to recover, and after three surgeries and having to be filled with over three liters of fluid, the bullet may have changed his life but he’s more grateful that it didn’t take it.

An even greater reminder is how his family came together, especially his sons.

“They grew up quick but, you know they had to shepherd their mother and take care of her way before I had ever wanted them to but they did a hell of a job," he said.

Malfregeot also commends the community even more after receiving over 500 get well soon cards, care from first responders, continued prayers and support.

“Perseverance and the will to live and all the prayers that I got pulled me through this. I’m a lucky man,” he said.

Malfregeot said he may look at life a little differently, but he’s happy with the way things turned out in the end.

“It did happen, but I’m just thankful to be here and everything worked out.”

Malfregeot said he will soon make a public service announcement with a general message of making the community a better and safer place.

