Weekend Weather Outlook | November 14th - 15th

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Saturday morning regional temperatures hanging on to either side of freezing around sunrise. Any morning cloud cover will mix out for bright blue skies in the afternoon before clouds increase later on in the day. Our next rainy, and quite windy, system will be arriving Sunday with the rain portion looking to make a speedy exit East leaving gusty winds behind.

Saturday: Sunshine for the first portion of the day. A few afternoon clouds continue to build into the night. Seasonably cool. High: 53

Sunday: Scattered morning rain showers moving East around Midday. Gusty winds will be left behind for much of the afternoon and evening. High: 62

Monday: Breezy morning winds will diminish with temperatures continuing to cool. High: 50

Tuesday: A few early morning flurries possible mainly across upslope regions around dawn. Otherwise, partly cloudy and cold. High: 45