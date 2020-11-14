WVDE Color Coded Map: Counties fall from green, Barbour turns red

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Education released the color coded map for the week of November 14th.

Counties in our area now fall into these categories:

RED: Barbour

ORANGE: Randolph

GOLD: Preston

YELLOW: Harrison, Lewis, Ritchie, Upshur

GREEN: Doddridge, Gilmer, Marion, Monongalia, Taylor, Tucker and Webster.

Barbour County took its heaviest hit this week as it falls from the Green category directly to Red. All classes will now be remote, sports and extracurriculars are cancelled.

Randolph continues its decent down the color grade, falling from Yellow to Orange this week. Remote learning is now required and most sports and extracurriculars are restricted.

Preston County, as well, takes a tumble from Yellow to Gold meaning in-person instruction is still allowed, however restrictions are in place and sports are only allowed in-county or between other Gold counties.

Harrison joins Lewis, Ritchie and Upshur counties in the Yellow. The remaining counties are green.

These restrictions will remain in place until the next color coded map by the Department of Education on November 21st.

As a result of this color coded map - 10 of the 11 post-season football games scheduled Sunday have been cancelled this week.

This week’s map was released over an hour after its expected release time. No explanation for this has been released by the WVDE.

