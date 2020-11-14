Advertisement

WVDE Color Coded Map: Counties fall from green, Barbour turns red

For 11/14/2020
For 11/14/2020
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Education released the color coded map for the week of November 14th.

Counties in our area now fall into these categories:

  • RED: Barbour
  • ORANGE: Randolph
  • GOLD: Preston
  • YELLOW: Harrison, Lewis, Ritchie, Upshur
  • GREEN: Doddridge, Gilmer, Marion, Monongalia, Taylor, Tucker and Webster.

Barbour County took its heaviest hit this week as it falls from the Green category directly to Red. All classes will now be remote, sports and extracurriculars are cancelled.

Randolph continues its decent down the color grade, falling from Yellow to Orange this week. Remote learning is now required and most sports and extracurriculars are restricted.

Preston County, as well, takes a tumble from Yellow to Gold meaning in-person instruction is still allowed, however restrictions are in place and sports are only allowed in-county or between other Gold counties.

Harrison joins Lewis, Ritchie and Upshur counties in the Yellow. The remaining counties are green.

These restrictions will remain in place until the next color coded map by the Department of Education on November 21st.

As a result of this color coded map - 10 of the 11 post-season football games scheduled Sunday have been cancelled this week.

This week’s map was released over an hour after its expected release time. No explanation for this has been released by the WVDE.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice mandates face coverings must be worn indoors at all times
Steve Shuff served as the head football coach in the 2016-17 season.
Gilmer County High School Principal resigns
Governor Justice issues mask mandate
Business owners react to new mask mandate in West Virginia
Clark
Former Miracle Meadows School students settle for record $51.9 million
Gilmer County Schools
Gilmer County superintendent recommends termination of school administrator

Latest News

COVID-19 test results are back for all inmates at the Huttonsville Correctional Center in...
Incident at Huttonsville Correctional Center leaves 6 inmates injured
Over 100 active virus cases at West Virginia federal prison
This tentative agreements comes after members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local...
Kroger reaches tentative agreement to halt strike
Coronavirus in West Virginia
DHHR reports 9 death, 1,153 new cases in West Virginia