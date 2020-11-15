American Red Cross Offers Holiday Mail for Heroes Campaign

This story is from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport

The American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region is encouraging people to “Give Something That Means Something” by participating in the Holiday Mail for Heroes campaign.

This Red Cross annual campaign affords individuals, families, schools, youth, civic groups, scouting troops, places of worship, corporations and community groups the opportunity to send messages of thanks and holiday cheer to military member, veterans, and their families.

Sending holiday mail to American military members, veterans, and their families allows communities to express messages of gratitude and to share holiday cheer. Your local Red Cross office will collect, sort, and distribute the holiday cards to military members, veterans and their families.

“Holiday Mail for Heroes enables our community to send holiday greetings to the dedicated, hardworking military members, veterans and their families. It just takes a moment to sign a card to share your appreciation for the sacrifices members of the military community make. With the large population of veterans in our area this allows you to say thank you and spread holiday cheer to those who have given so much” says Jason Keeling, executive director for the American Red Cross Allegheny Highlands Chapter.

Guidelines for Holiday Mail includes:

All you need is a pen and a piece of paper to show your appreciation and send some holiday cheer.

Ensure that all cards are signed.

Use generic salutations such as “Dear Service Member”, “Dear Veteran”, or “Dear Military Member.” Cards addressed to specific individuals cannot be delivered through this program.

Only cards are being accepted. Do not send or include letters.

Do not include email or home addresses on the cards: the program is not meant to foster pen pal relationships.

Do not include inserts of any kind, including photos: these items will be removed during the reviewing process.

Please refrain from choosing cards with glitter or using loose glitter as it can aggravate health issues of ill and injured warriors.

Provide all signed cards by Nov. 20 to your local Red Cross office at 1299 Pineview Drive, Suite 300, Morgantown, WV 26505. Pleas call(681) 209-5631 to schedule a drop off time at the office.

Give a truly meaningful gift during this holiday giving season. For more information, visit redcross.org/holidaymail

