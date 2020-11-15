Advertisement

Bikers team up with Santa Claus to collect toys for children in need

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Chrome Dragons Riding Club partnered up with Santa Claus to help collect toys for children in need.

Chrome Dragons held a motorcycle ride to collect toys to give to children for Christmas.

Riders met at Woody’s Bowling Alley in Buckhannon and asked to bring a toy as a donation to participate in the ride.

Santa Claus even made an appearance before the ride to take pictures with children.

Jim Harris, president of the club, said they’ve been trying to hold this event for years, and he’s glad it finally worked out.

“This is to help Randolph County children in need and surrounding counties,” he added.

Harris said the club’s motto was supporting kids and heroes, which is why they chose to hold this specific event.

