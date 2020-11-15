Advertisement

Buckhannon-Upshur High School hold reverse homecoming parade

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Buckhannon-Upshur High School held a reverse homecoming parade in the parking lot of the school.

The Buckhannon-Upshur High School Student Council put together a parade to celebrate the Homecoming Court despite COVID-19 regulations.

However, they called it a reverse parade because the court members stayed in their cars and waved while other people drove by to congratulate them on their accomplishments.

A staff member said they were able to hold their usual coronation in the gym, where Zach White and Iris Tenney were crowned king and queen.

The parade gave an opportunity for the community to be involved in the celebration.

