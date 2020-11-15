Harrison County Schools confirmed multiple COVID-19 cases at different schools within the district
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County Schools announced multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases within the school district on their Facebook page today, Nov. 15.
They confirmed the following positive cases:
- One student at Lost Creek Elementary School.
- One student at South Harrison Middle School.
- One student at Big Elm Elementary School.
- One staff member at Big Elm Elementary School.
- One staff member associated with the transportation department.
