Advertisement

Harrison County Schools confirmed multiple COVID-19 cases at different schools within the district

The Carson City School District is providing a snapshot of active COVID-19 cases within the...
The Carson City School District is providing a snapshot of active COVID-19 cases within the district.(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County Schools announced multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases within the school district on their Facebook page today, Nov. 15.

They confirmed the following positive cases:

  • One student at Lost Creek Elementary School.
  • One student at South Harrison Middle School.
  • One student at Big Elm Elementary School.
  • One staff member at Big Elm Elementary School.
  • One staff member associated with the transportation department.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice issues mask mandate
Business owners react to new mask mandate in West Virginia
Steve Shuff served as the head football coach in the 2016-17 season.
Gilmer County High School Principal resigns
(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice mandates face coverings must be worn indoors at all times
COVID-19 test results are back for all inmates at the Huttonsville Correctional Center in...
Incident at Huttonsville Correctional Center leaves 6 inmates injured

Latest News

Source: MGN online
Single vehicle rollover on I-79 sends one person to the hospital
mgn
Strong winds knocking down trees and power lines in North Central WV
According to West Virginia State Police, people should be on the lookout for a red or silver...
West Virginia State Police issue a BOLO for kidnapped 2-year-old boy
MGN
Single vehicle accident on I-79 sends two people to the hospital