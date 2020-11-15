Advertisement

Health officials report 867 new cases of COVID-19, nine additional deaths in W.Va.

WV COVID-19
WV COVID-19(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 867 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Sunday.

It brings the total count to 33,659.

DHHR officials also reported nine additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Sunday bringing the death count to 582.

The patients were a 73-year old male from Wood County, an 87-year old female from Marshall County, an 83-year old female from Putnam County, a 95-year old female from Ohio County, a 74-year old female from Ohio County, an 84-year old female from Putnam County, a 94-year old female from Putnam County, an 88-year old female from Jackson County, and a 78-year old male from Kanawha County.

“We mourn the loss of these lives and urge all West Virginians to continue to follow the recommended guidance to stop the spread of this deadly virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

The reporting of an 83-year old female from Barbour County has been determined to be a duplicate and therefore reduced the total deaths to 573 prior to today’s report.

DHHR officials said 9,800 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 635 patients are currently hospitalized. 113 patients are in ICU, and 36 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (263), Berkeley (2,209), Boone (505), Braxton (94), Brooke (377), Cabell (2,162), Calhoun (43), Clay (94), Doddridge (87), Fayette (950), Gilmer (175), Grant (235), Greenbrier (308), Hampshire (206), Hancock (366), Hardy (150), Harrison (872), Jackson (538), Jefferson (947), Kanawha (4,652), Lewis (197), Lincoln (342), Logan (919), Marion (585), Marshall (790), Mason (251), McDowell (292), Mercer (1,045), Mineral (590), Mingo (831), Monongalia (2,754), Monroe (290), Morgan (206), Nicholas (255), Ohio (997), Pendleton (84), Pleasants (55), Pocahontas (81), Preston (337), Putnam (1,377), Raleigh (1,110), Randolph (547), Ritchie (92), Roane (132), Summers (201), Taylor (218), Tucker (75), Tyler (106), Upshur (359), Wayne (795), Webster (47), Wetzel (319), Wirt (66), Wood (1,565), Wyoming (516).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Fayette, Jackson, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Putnam, Randolph, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County

  • 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Belington Clinic, 56 N. Brandenburg Street, Belington, WV

Berkeley County

  • 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV

Fayette County

  • 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Valley PK-8, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Jackson County

  • 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

Logan County

  • 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Mason County

  • 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, (behind) New Haven Fire Department, 4th Street, New Haven, WV

Mingo County

  • 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Tug Valley High School, 50 Panther Lane, Williamson, WV

Putnam County

  • 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Putnam County Fairgrounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV

Wayne County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wyoming County

  • 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice issues mask mandate
Business owners react to new mask mandate in West Virginia
Steve Shuff served as the head football coach in the 2016-17 season.
Gilmer County High School Principal resigns
COVID-19 test results are back for all inmates at the Huttonsville Correctional Center in...
Incident at Huttonsville Correctional Center leaves 6 inmates injured
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice mandates face coverings must be worn indoors at all times
Clark
Former Miracle Meadows School students settle for record $51.9 million

Latest News

Local Bikers and Santa collect toys for children in need
Bikers team up with Santa Claus to collect toys for children in need
Buckhannon-Upshur High School held a reverse homecoming parade in the parking lot of the school.
Buckhannon-Upshur High School hold reverse homecoming parade
Local church holds an annual Thanksgiving Dinner fundraiser despite the pandemic.
McCann’s Run United Methodist Church fundraises through take-out Thanksgiving Dinner
For 11/14/2020
WVDE Color Coded Map: Counties fall from green, Barbour turns red