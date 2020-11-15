Health officials report 867 new cases of COVID-19, nine additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 867 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Sunday.

It brings the total count to 33,659.

DHHR officials also reported nine additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Sunday bringing the death count to 582.

The patients were a 73-year old male from Wood County, an 87-year old female from Marshall County, an 83-year old female from Putnam County, a 95-year old female from Ohio County, a 74-year old female from Ohio County, an 84-year old female from Putnam County, a 94-year old female from Putnam County, an 88-year old female from Jackson County, and a 78-year old male from Kanawha County.

“We mourn the loss of these lives and urge all West Virginians to continue to follow the recommended guidance to stop the spread of this deadly virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

The reporting of an 83-year old female from Barbour County has been determined to be a duplicate and therefore reduced the total deaths to 573 prior to today’s report.

DHHR officials said 9,800 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 635 patients are currently hospitalized. 113 patients are in ICU, and 36 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (263), Berkeley (2,209), Boone (505), Braxton (94), Brooke (377), Cabell (2,162), Calhoun (43), Clay (94), Doddridge (87), Fayette (950), Gilmer (175), Grant (235), Greenbrier (308), Hampshire (206), Hancock (366), Hardy (150), Harrison (872), Jackson (538), Jefferson (947), Kanawha (4,652), Lewis (197), Lincoln (342), Logan (919), Marion (585), Marshall (790), Mason (251), McDowell (292), Mercer (1,045), Mineral (590), Mingo (831), Monongalia (2,754), Monroe (290), Morgan (206), Nicholas (255), Ohio (997), Pendleton (84), Pleasants (55), Pocahontas (81), Preston (337), Putnam (1,377), Raleigh (1,110), Randolph (547), Ritchie (92), Roane (132), Summers (201), Taylor (218), Tucker (75), Tyler (106), Upshur (359), Wayne (795), Webster (47), Wetzel (319), Wirt (66), Wood (1,565), Wyoming (516).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Fayette, Jackson, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Putnam, Randolph, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Belington Clinic, 56 N. Brandenburg Street, Belington, WV

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV

Fayette County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Valley PK-8, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Jackson County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

Logan County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Mason County

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, (behind) New Haven Fire Department, 4th Street, New Haven, WV

Mingo County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Tug Valley High School, 50 Panther Lane, Williamson, WV

Putnam County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Putnam County Fairgrounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

