McCann’s Run United Methodist Church fundraises through take-out Thanksgiving Dinner

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Local church holds an annual Thanksgiving Dinner fundraiser despite the pandemic.

McCann’s Run United Methodist Church held a takeout turkey or ham thanksgiving dinner with all of the fixings.

Parishioner Sona Dempsey said that the church held similar fundraisers in the past. Those events evolved into the dinners they do now.

Dempsey added they hoped to raise a little money to give back to the community.

