Michael “Mick” Len Duckworth, 70, of Shinnston passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was born on October 10, 1950 to the late Elton Eugene Duckworth and Betty Lou Rankin Duckworth McIntire.He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Marsha Kay Hardesty Duckworth; daughters, Chrystal Tichnell and her husband Mike, Buffie Capozzi and her husband Matt, all of Shinnston; brother, Roger Duckworth and his wife Sharon of Worthington; sisters, Marsha Riley and her husband Jay of Shinnston, Tammy McMurray and her husband Bill of Delaware; granddaughters, Taylor and Mickaylyn Tichnell, Lillian Capozzi; grandsons, Jason Michael and Jonah Matthew Capozzi ; sister-in-law Brenda Duckworth; along with several nieces and nephews.Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by Tommy Duckworth, Robin Duckworth; his twin brother, Richard Lee Duckworth and wife Linda; Allen Duckworth; Charles Duckworth and wife Sarah.Mick served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. He retired from Consolidation Coal Company and was a commander for 16 years at the American Legion Post 31 Shinnston, where he held many other positions. He was a member of the UMWA, local 1501, enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and time at his camp in Buckhannon. Mick cherished spending time with his children and grandchildren.The family would like to express a special thank you to the WVU Hospice team. Family and friends will be received at Harmer Funeral Home on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM with an American Legion service at 7:00 PM. A funeral service will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Bill Oldaker officiating. Interment will follow at the I.O.O.F Cemetery in Enterprise with full military rites.Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.harmerfuneralhome.com <http://www.harmerfuneralhome.com>A service of Harmer Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.