Morgantown Eliminates Bridgeport in State Quarterfinals, Falls to Musselman in Semifinals

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 4 Morgantown took down fifth-ranked Bridgeport in four sets in the state quarterfinals Saturday in Charleston.

The Mohigans won the first set 26-24. But, the Indians bounced back winning the second, 25-17. From there, MHS took control winning the third set 25-23 before clinching the victory 25-15 in the fourth.

In 2020, the two schools played against each other four times and split the series. The Indians won the first two meetings before the Mohigans took the upper hand in the regional final and today in the state quarterfinals.

Morgantown, then, fell to eventual Class AAA state champion Musselman in four sets and was eliminated. Musselman defeated George Washington in the final in five sets to win the state title.

