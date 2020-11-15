Advertisement

Morgantown Eliminates Bridgeport in State Quarterfinals, Falls to Musselman in Semifinals

Mohigans defeated Indians in four sets
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 4 Morgantown took down fifth-ranked Bridgeport in four sets in the state quarterfinals Saturday in Charleston.

The Mohigans won the first set 26-24. But, the Indians bounced back winning the second, 25-17. From there, MHS took control winning the third set 25-23 before clinching the victory 25-15 in the fourth.

In 2020, the two schools played against each other four times and split the series. The Indians won the first two meetings before the Mohigans took the upper hand in the regional final and today in the state quarterfinals.

Morgantown, then, fell to eventual Class AAA state champion Musselman in four sets and was eliminated. Musselman defeated George Washington in the final in five sets to win the state title.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice mandates face coverings must be worn indoors at all times
Steve Shuff served as the head football coach in the 2016-17 season.
Gilmer County High School Principal resigns
Governor Justice issues mask mandate
Business owners react to new mask mandate in West Virginia
Clark
Former Miracle Meadows School students settle for record $51.9 million
Gilmer County Schools
Gilmer County superintendent recommends termination of school administrator

Latest News

Tygarts Valley football
Tygarts Valley and Robert C. Byrd Advance Due to DHHR Map Forfeits
WVU football
WVU Bounces Back in Big Way vs. TCU, 24-6
Philip Barbour
Philip Barbour finishes as AA state runner-up
Elkins
No. 16 Elkins wins first playoff game in program history, 42-27 over No. 1 Sissonville