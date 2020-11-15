No. 15 University falls to No. 3 Musselman, 64-26

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kennedy Award candidate Blake Hartman found the end zone seven times for the Applemen as No. 3 Musselman defeated No. 15 University, 64-26.

Hartman is now West Virginia’s new career scoring leader.

Jaeden Hammack scored two touchdown for the U. The Hawks, who snapped a two-year playoff drought, will end 2020 at 3-4 overall.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.