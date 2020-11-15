Advertisement

No. 15 University falls to No. 3 Musselman, 64-26

Hartman: 7 total touchdowns
University
University(WDTV)
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kennedy Award candidate Blake Hartman found the end zone seven times for the Applemen as No. 3 Musselman defeated No. 15 University, 64-26.

Hartman is now West Virginia’s new career scoring leader.

Jaeden Hammack scored two touchdown for the U. The Hawks, who snapped a two-year playoff drought, will end 2020 at 3-4 overall.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice mandates face coverings must be worn indoors at all times
Steve Shuff served as the head football coach in the 2016-17 season.
Gilmer County High School Principal resigns
Governor Justice issues mask mandate
Business owners react to new mask mandate in West Virginia
Clark
Former Miracle Meadows School students settle for record $51.9 million
Gilmer County Schools
Gilmer County superintendent recommends termination of school administrator

Latest News

Cam Cole
No. 5 Bridgeport blows by No. 12 Washington, 55-7
Doddridge County
No. 3 Doddridge County upset by No. 14 East Hardy, 25-19
Rebels advance to second straight quarterfinals
No. 7 Ritchie County downs No. 10 Wirt, 16-7
Morgantown volleyball
Morgantown Eliminates Bridgeport in State Quarterfinals, Falls to Musselman in Semifinals