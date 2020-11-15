Advertisement

No. 3 Doddridge County upset by No. 14 East Hardy, 25-19

Bulldogs season comes to an end in round one
Doddridge County
Doddridge County(wdtv)
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time since 2017, the Bulldogs of Doddridge County bowed out in the first round of the A playoffs.

Coach Bobby Burnside’s group was upset by No. 14 East Hardy, 25-19, on Saturday afternoon in West Union.

The 2019 Class A runner-ups will finish at 6-1 on the year.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice mandates face coverings must be worn indoors at all times
Steve Shuff served as the head football coach in the 2016-17 season.
Gilmer County High School Principal resigns
Governor Justice issues mask mandate
Business owners react to new mask mandate in West Virginia
Clark
Former Miracle Meadows School students settle for record $51.9 million
Gilmer County Schools
Gilmer County superintendent recommends termination of school administrator

Latest News

University
No. 15 University falls to No. 3 Musselman, 64-26
Cam Cole
No. 5 Bridgeport blows by No. 12 Washington, 55-7
Rebels advance to second straight quarterfinals
No. 7 Ritchie County downs No. 10 Wirt, 16-7
Morgantown volleyball
Morgantown Eliminates Bridgeport in State Quarterfinals, Falls to Musselman in Semifinals