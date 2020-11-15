No. 3 Doddridge County upset by No. 14 East Hardy, 25-19
Bulldogs season comes to an end in round one
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time since 2017, the Bulldogs of Doddridge County bowed out in the first round of the A playoffs.
Coach Bobby Burnside’s group was upset by No. 14 East Hardy, 25-19, on Saturday afternoon in West Union.
The 2019 Class A runner-ups will finish at 6-1 on the year.
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.