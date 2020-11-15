No. 5 Bridgeport blows by No. 12 Washington, 55-7

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 5 Bridgeport opened up its first postseason back in AAA with a bang, defeating No. 12 Washington, 55-7.

Junior back Cam Cole rushed for 221 yards and 4 touchdowns and added 95 yards and a score through the air.

The Indians advance to play No. 4 Martinsburg in the quarterfinals. That game is slated for Friday at 7 p.m.

