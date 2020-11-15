Advertisement

No. 7 Ritchie County downs No. 10 Wirt, 16-7

Rebels advance to second straight quarterfinals
Rebels advance to second straight quarterfinals
Rebels advance to second straight quarterfinals(wdtv)
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 7 Ritchie County held an 8-7 lead of Wirt County heading into the fourth quarter and then a 72-yard touchdown run from Graden McKinney sealed the deal as the Rebels downed the Tigers, 16-7.

McKinney had 6 carries for 136 yards rushing and a score. Ritchie’s defense was the difference, allowing just a single touchdown in the first quarter. Gavin Bell tallied 6 tackles for the Rebels and Dakota Wayne accounted for 5.5 with 2 sacks.

The Rebels advance to their second straight quarterfinals and will travel to No. 2 Greenbrier West next week.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice mandates face coverings must be worn indoors at all times
Steve Shuff served as the head football coach in the 2016-17 season.
Gilmer County High School Principal resigns
Governor Justice issues mask mandate
Business owners react to new mask mandate in West Virginia
Clark
Former Miracle Meadows School students settle for record $51.9 million
Gilmer County Schools
Gilmer County superintendent recommends termination of school administrator

Latest News

University
No. 15 University falls to No. 3 Musselman, 64-26
Cam Cole
No. 5 Bridgeport blows by No. 12 Washington, 55-7
Doddridge County
No. 3 Doddridge County upset by No. 14 East Hardy, 25-19
Morgantown volleyball
Morgantown Eliminates Bridgeport in State Quarterfinals, Falls to Musselman in Semifinals