No. 7 Ritchie County downs No. 10 Wirt, 16-7

ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 7 Ritchie County held an 8-7 lead of Wirt County heading into the fourth quarter and then a 72-yard touchdown run from Graden McKinney sealed the deal as the Rebels downed the Tigers, 16-7.

McKinney had 6 carries for 136 yards rushing and a score. Ritchie’s defense was the difference, allowing just a single touchdown in the first quarter. Gavin Bell tallied 6 tackles for the Rebels and Dakota Wayne accounted for 5.5 with 2 sacks.

The Rebels advance to their second straight quarterfinals and will travel to No. 2 Greenbrier West next week.

