Advertisement

Patricia Succurro Sterman

Patricia Succurro Sterman
Patricia Succurro Sterman(Picasa | Patricia Succurro Sterman)
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Patricia Succurro Sterman, 91, of Clarksburg, WV passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her residence. She was born on May 24, 1929 in Toledo, Ohio a daughter of the late Henry and Catherine Coyne Stanger.Mrs. Sterman is survived by two daughters, Shirley A. Succurro Skaggs and husband John H., and Joyce M. Succurro and husband John; and four grandchildren, Christopher Skaggs, John L. Skaggs, Marion A. Emerson, and Hunter L. Emerson.Patricia was a 1947 graduate of Olney High School in Northwood Ohio. She was a book keeper for the federal government and enjoyed spending her time with family and reading. The family would like to extended a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for taking such good care of their mother. Family and friends may call to the All Saints Catholic Church, 317 E Main St, Bridgeport, WV 26330 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 9:00 am to 10:00am where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am with Father Walt Jagela presiding. Interment will follow at the Holy Cross Cemetery.Expression of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.AmosCarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice issues mask mandate
Business owners react to new mask mandate in West Virginia
Steve Shuff served as the head football coach in the 2016-17 season.
Gilmer County High School Principal resigns
COVID-19 test results are back for all inmates at the Huttonsville Correctional Center in...
Incident at Huttonsville Correctional Center leaves 6 inmates injured
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice mandates face coverings must be worn indoors at all times
Clark
Former Miracle Meadows School students settle for record $51.9 million

Latest News

Michael “Mick” Len Duckworth
Michael “Mick” Len Duckworth
Roger Lee Ashcraft
Roger Lee Ashcraft
A. Jane Nyberg
A. Jane Nyberg
Earl Junior "Peanut" Shreve
Earl Junior “Peanut” Shreve