Patricia Succurro Sterman, 91, of Clarksburg, WV passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her residence. She was born on May 24, 1929 in Toledo, Ohio a daughter of the late Henry and Catherine Coyne Stanger.Mrs. Sterman is survived by two daughters, Shirley A. Succurro Skaggs and husband John H., and Joyce M. Succurro and husband John; and four grandchildren, Christopher Skaggs, John L. Skaggs, Marion A. Emerson, and Hunter L. Emerson.Patricia was a 1947 graduate of Olney High School in Northwood Ohio. She was a book keeper for the federal government and enjoyed spending her time with family and reading. The family would like to extended a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for taking such good care of their mother. Family and friends may call to the All Saints Catholic Church, 317 E Main St, Bridgeport, WV 26330 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 9:00 am to 10:00am where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am with Father Walt Jagela presiding. Interment will follow at the Holy Cross Cemetery.Expression of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.AmosCarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

