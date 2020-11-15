Roger Lee Ashcraft, 77, of Fairmont, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born on July 22, 1943, in Fairmont, a son of the late Orval Clair and Anna Ashcraft.Roger was a graduate of Mannington High School. He worked as a coal miner for 38 years and retired from the Loveridge mine with Consol Coal Co. He was a member of the Swisher Hill Union Mission Church. Roger enjoyed spending time with family. He knew no strangers and always had a smile for everyone.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha “Ginny” Ashcraft; sisters, Betty Campbell and Loretta Weaver; and son-in-law, Bob McQuain.Roger is survived by a son, Roger W. Ashcraft, of VA; daughters, Cindy McQuain, of Tennessee, and Sherri Atterson and husband Justin, of Princeton; step-daughters, Bonnie Houghton and Charlene Wilson and husband Terry, all of Fairmont; grandchildren: Mark, Danny and Billy McQuain and wife Ashley, April Martensen, Andrew and Michael Ashcraft, Destiny, Ryan, and Kali Atterson, Patrick Wilson and wife Kalie, and Janessa Wilson; and great-grandchildren: Allianna McQuain, Wyatt and Waylon Martensen, Violet Ashcraft, and Ayva Donovan; three brothers, Don Ashcraft and wife Diane, Glen Ashcraft and wife, Brenda and Fred Ashcraft; along with several loving nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations are sent to WV Caring Hospice, P.O. Box 760, Arthurdale, WV 26520.Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on November 16, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Reverend Terry Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Janes Memorial Church.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

