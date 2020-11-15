Advertisement

Single vehicle accident on I-79 sends two people to the hospital

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A single vehicle accident on I-79 sent two people to the hospital.

The accident was northbound on I-79 near mile marker 118. Two people were transported to the hospital by ambulance, according to the 911 communications office.

Three northbound lanes are temporarily closed.

The 911 call came in around 2 pm. Anmoore Fire Department, Clarksburg Fire Department , Stonewood Fire Department responded to the scene.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice issues mask mandate
Business owners react to new mask mandate in West Virginia
Steve Shuff served as the head football coach in the 2016-17 season.
Gilmer County High School Principal resigns
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice mandates face coverings must be worn indoors at all times
COVID-19 test results are back for all inmates at the Huttonsville Correctional Center in...
Incident at Huttonsville Correctional Center leaves 6 inmates injured
(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19

Latest News

According to West Virginia State Police, people should be on the lookout for a red or silver...
West Virginia State Police issue a BOLO (be on the lookout) for kidnapped 2-year-old boy
Military funeral. Photo courtesy MGN.
American Red Cross Offers Holiday Mail for Heroes Campaign
WV COVID-19
Health officials report 867 new cases of COVID-19, nine additional deaths in W.Va.
Local Bikers and Santa collect toys for children in need
Bikers team up with Santa Claus to collect toys for children in need