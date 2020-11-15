Single vehicle accident on I-79 sends two people to the hospital

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A single vehicle accident on I-79 sent two people to the hospital.

The accident was northbound on I-79 near mile marker 118. Two people were transported to the hospital by ambulance, according to the 911 communications office.

Three northbound lanes are temporarily closed.

The 911 call came in around 2 pm. Anmoore Fire Department, Clarksburg Fire Department , Stonewood Fire Department responded to the scene.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

