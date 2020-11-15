Advertisement

Single vehicle rollover on I-79 sends one person to the hospital

Source: MGN online(KGNS)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - One person transported to the hospital after a vehicle rolled over on I-79, according to the 911 communications office.

The accident was southbound on I-79 around mile marker 108.

The 911 call came in at around 4:30 pm.

Anmoore Fire Department, Jane Lew Fire Department, Lost Creek Fire Department, Stonewood Fire Department responded to the scene. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

