Single vehicle rollover on I-79 sends one person to the hospital

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - One person transported to the hospital after a vehicle rolled over on I-79, according to the 911 communications office.

The accident was southbound on I-79 around mile marker 108.

The 911 call came in at around 4:30 pm.

Anmoore Fire Department, Jane Lew Fire Department, Lost Creek Fire Department, Stonewood Fire Department responded to the scene. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

