Strong winds knocking down trees and power lines in North Central WV
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Downed trees and power lines leave many homes without power after an intense wind-storm blew through the region.
Gusts as strong as 60 mph initiated a severe thunderstorm warning across several of our Northern and Eastern Counties. Winds are expected to remain strong overnight with occasional gusts between 20-30 mph.
There have been multiple 911 calls regarding trees falling and obstructing roadways in Harrison County today. There have also been a few calls about wires or power lines down as well.
