Sunday Night Weather | September 15th 2020

Gusty winds will stick around for tonight, colder wind to follow.
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gusty winds across our area will stick around into tonight after our wind advisory expires. Monday will be much colder and breezy, too. Snow showers and wind possible again early Tuesday.

Monday: Chilly and breezy with sunshine and a few clouds. High: 48

Tuesday: Early morning light snow showers to a few flurries mainly North and East. A bit windy, too. Remaining cold. High: 44

