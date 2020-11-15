Tygarts Valley and Robert C. Byrd Advance Due to DHHR Map Forfeits

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 10 of 11 high school football games are canceled tomorrow as a result of the DHHR color-coded map release.

As a result, Tygarts Valley and Robert C. Byrd have advanced in the high school football playoffs by way of forfeits. 10 teams have will not play tomorrow, and therefore, have been eliminated from the postseason.

The 16th-seeded Bulldogs were set to play at No. 1 Tug Valley tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. but due to Mingo County being orange, the Panthers are unable to play and must forfeit.

No. 8 Robert C. Byrd would have hosted No. 9 Poca tomorrow at 5 p.m. but Putnam County is orange, which doesn’t allow the Dots to take the field.

With No. 16 Elkins' upsetting No. 1 Sissonville last night, 42-27, and with Tygarts Valley advancing today, Randolph County has two teams playing in the state quarterfinals. However, Randolph County is currently orange and must drop to gold, yellow or green status by the next time both teams take the field in order for them to be allowed to play.

Listed below are this week’s canceled games.

Canceled games

Class A - No. 13 Wheeling Central Catholic at No. 4 St. Marys

Class A - No. 12 Buffalo at No. 5 Midland Trail

Class A - No. 16 Tygarts Valley at No. 1 Tug Valley

Class A - No. 11 Tolsia at No. 6 Williamstown

Class AA - No. 9 Poca at No. 8 Robert C. Byrd

Class AAA - No. 16 John Marshall at No. 1 Cabell Midland

Class AAA - No. 15 Ripley at No. 2 South Charleston

Class AAA - No. 10 Princeton at No. 7 Wheeling Park

Class AAA - No. 11 Hurricane at No. 6 Spring Valley

Class AAA - No. 9 Spring Mills at No. 8 Parkersburg

