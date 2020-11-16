Advertisement

Crews respond to structure fire at Nutter Fort Primary School

Responders are investigating the fire.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews were called to a structure fire at 7:42 a.m. Monday morning at Nutter Fort Primary School.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, it’s said the fire came from the ceiling of the school.

Officials say the fire should be contained but it is still under investigation.

There are no injuries to report at this time.

Anmoore, Bridgeport, Nutter Fort and Stonewood Fire Departments were on scene.

