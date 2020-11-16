BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - David Frank Martino, Sr., 65, of Clarksburg passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital following a devastating brain bleed. He was born in Clarksburg on July 9, 1955, the oldest son of the late David Victor Martino and Margaret Fragmin Martino. David is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mary Beth Quinn Martino. They were married July 3, 1982 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. He is also survived by his children, Dr. David Frank Martino, Jr. and his wife Jenna Elder Martino of Morgantown, Dr. John Quinn Martino of Louisville, KY, Maria Antonia Martino, R.N. of Morgantown, and Samuel Colombo Martino, a dental school student at West Virginia University. Also surviving are his grandsons, David Christian, Roman Alexander and Luca John Martino of Morgantown. He is also survived by his siblings, Gary Martino and his wife Donna, Rosemary Martino and Dr. Bob Martino and his wife Lori, all of Bridgeport; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Pat and Jim Ellis, Janie and Brad King and Kelly and Tom Prunty; as well as his nieces and nephews, Sophia and Gianna Martino, Whitney Price, Taylor, Kobe and Clay Martino, Patrick, Joseph, and Matthew Ellis, Anthony, Katie and Grace King, Travis, Quinn, Mary and Luke Prunty; numerous cousins; and his mother-in-law, Josephine Colombo Quinn. He will also be missed by his loyal companion, his puppy, Bella.In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his father-in-law, John Quinn. David was a graduate of Washington Irving High School and West Virginia University where he holds a degree in chemical engineering. He was a member of TBI fraternity where he was president. He was currently employed at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg where he was the Chief Compliance Officer and Federal ADR Mediator for over 30 years. He was a faithful member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, the Sons of Italy, and was past president of the Harrison County Catholic School Board. Dave enjoyed Notre Dame High School athletics watching his children play football, baseball, basketball and cheerleading, NEVER missing a game. He attended every one of his daughter’s dance recitals and cheer competitions. He was also a Harrison County Youth soccer, baseball and basketball coach for his sons. He was a fan of WVU and Notre Dame Universities as well as the Vikings and Steelers. His greatest accomplishment and interest was his family. He always put his family first and loved to spend as much time as possible as Papaw to his grandsons, who kept him young. Above all else, Dave was an amazing man whose character and values will echo on through the generations. He was a kind person with a gentle soul. Dave took every opportunity to go out of his way and improve the lives of everyone around him. He lived his life to make others happy and feel loved, knowing that was the key to a successful life. Dave’s distinct laugh lifted everyone’s spirits and will live forever in the hearts of those who were lucky enough to hear it. His greatest accomplishment in his eyes were his children and grandchildren, knowing that they were always happy and provided for. He knew he built the foundation for them to be successful--just as he told them every night before bed, “You can do anything you put your mind to.” Those who know and love Dave can find comfort knowing he is smiling from Heaven, happy with the work he did here on Earth. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 1:00 to 8:00 pm, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10:00 am with Father Reddimasu Kumar and Monsignor Anthony Cincinnati as con-celebrants. Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

