Doddridge County man charged with second degree murder after allegedly stabbing and beating a man to death

CENTER POINT, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge man charged with second degree murder after he allegedly stabbed and beat a man to death.

On Nov. 12., a woman said that she went over to her neighbors house on Franks Run in Center Point to take care of their dog while the owner was away, according to a police report. The woman then said she noticed the door was partially open and when she knocked, the door opened up and she saw 32-year-old Laramie Davis laying across a chair covered in blood, according to police. The woman said there was blood on the walls and furniture and she saw a club lying on the floor, according to a police report.

The woman also said that Ian Matthew Knight was running around the house naked and that he was mumbling saying, “I did it,” according to police.

Police say that when they arrived, they saw Knight laying on the couch naked apparently sleeping. When police asked knight what happened, he allegedly said that he and Davis were lovers and that he, “wanted to show him who the bigger man was.”

Police say they found a baseball bat, a broken pool cue, two knives, and a hatchet all with blood on them. Officials say that all of these weapons are consistent with the type of injuries on Davis’s body.

Police say that Knight said, “I did it” and, “It’s sad that I had to stab a guy a thousand times to get to the end.”

Knight has been charged with second degree murder and is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.