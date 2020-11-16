Edna Simmons

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Edna Dortha Carpenter Simmons, 99 of Webster Springs passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon. She was born January 31, 1921 in Hacker Valley to the late Jasper Newton and Roena Cowger Carpenter and was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, quilting, putting puzzles together at Elk Riverview Terrace Apartments, and attended Cowger Hill Community Church. She lived in Hacker Valley for 67 years, moved to Ohio for a time, and then to Webster Springs. Edna is survived by her daughters Reva (Wilbert) Williams of Hacker Valley, Della Riffle of Canal Fulton, OH, Loreda Brown of Youngstown, OH, and Louise (Ralph) Fisher of Wellsville, OH; step-daughter Eileen Hite of KY; son Larry Simmons of Hacker Valley; grandchildren Roy, Rosetta, Beverly, Connie, Kevin, Lorie, Rick, Duane, Debbie, Donna, Larry Jr., Scott, Tony, Michael, and Tammy; several step-grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother Olen Carpenter of Hacker Valley; and sisters Alma Anderson of Hacker Valley, Goldie Cool of Morgantown, and Margie (Wilber) Cutlip of Cleveland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Waymon Simmons; son-in-law Harold Riffle; brothers Opha and Hubert Carpenter; and sisters Macil Simmons, Alta Cogar, and Bertha Simmons. Graveside Services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Ware Cemetery, Hacker Valley. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to service time at the Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Simmons family.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.