Fairmont shelter welcomes the homeless as temperatures drop

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The cold temperatures are on their way and so are the homeless who will be seeking a place to stay.

The question for homeless shelters is how will they keep people safe with the COVID-19 pandemic?

George Batten with the Union Rescue Mission says that there are no positive COVID-19 cases at the shelter, but measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

Batten says that today, Nov. 16., is the first day where he will be providing what is called the “Cold shelter.”

“The idea is that the people who will be staying here who want to come and go and this way we will have the ability to control who gets exposed and who doesn’t. Our staff members will have a mask on at all times,” said Batten.

With the temperatures dropping and the coronavirus pandemic continuing to ravage communities in the state, Batten believes the cold shelter is vital.

“Because of COVID, we originally planned to have 10 beds but will only have 8 with social distancing and guidelines,” continued Batten.

Batten says that the service couldn’t be possible without the community coming together.

“The big thing about that is, the community has adapted with us. We we would not be here today if the community had not also seen the need. If the churches had not gotten involved, if the city council hadn’t gotten involved if the county commission hadn’t gotten involved,” Batten said.

The cold shelter is located at 214 Cleveland Ave. and is open from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

