Grafton’s Dunham Inks with Alderson Broaddus Soccer

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Grafton’s Kadie Dunham is off to play at the next level.

Dunham signed on the dotted line to play soccer at Alderson Broaddus. She was named second team all-state, first team all-Big Ten, first team all-region and earned a spot in the North/South game on Saturday in Beckley.

She was a four-year member of the Bearcats soccer team and was a captain this year as a senior.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.