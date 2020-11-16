Grafton’s Dunham Inks with Alderson Broaddus Soccer
Senior was named second team all-state and first team all-region this year
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Grafton’s Kadie Dunham is off to play at the next level.
Dunham signed on the dotted line to play soccer at Alderson Broaddus. She was named second team all-state, first team all-Big Ten, first team all-region and earned a spot in the North/South game on Saturday in Beckley.
She was a four-year member of the Bearcats soccer team and was a captain this year as a senior.
