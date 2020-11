High School Football Quarterfinal Games Set

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The high school football playoff quarterfinal games have been announced.

They will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Teams must be in a green, yellow or gold county by game time to be eligible to play.

The matchups and game times are listed below.

Class AAA:

No. 9 Spring Mills (5-2) at No. 1 Cabell Midland (5-0) – Friday at 7:30 p.m.

No. 10 Princeton (6-2) at No. 2 South Charleston (5-0) – Friday at 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Spring Valley (4-1) at No. 3 Musselman (7-1) – Sunday at 5 p.m.

No. 5 Bridgeport (7-1) at No. 4 Martinsburg (5-1) – Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Class AA:

No. 16 Elkins (6-3) at No. 8 Robert C. Byrd (7-2) – Sunday at 3 p.m.

No. 10 North Marion (6-3) at No. 2 Bluefield (6-1) – Friday at 7:30 p.m.

No. 14 Independence (5-2) at No. 6 Fairmont Senior (8-2) – Friday at 7:30 p.m.

No. 13 Herbert Hoover (6-2) at No. 5 Oak Glen (7-1) – Saturday at 4 p.m.

Class A:

No. 16 Tygarts Valley (7-2) at No. 8 Pendleton County (6-2) – Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

No. 7 Ritchie County (9-2) at No. 2 Greenbrier West (9-0) – Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

No. 14 East Hardy (6-2) at No. 11 Tolsia (4-2) – Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

No. 5 Midland Trail (4-1) at No. 4 St. Marys (8-1) – Sunday at 3 p.m.

