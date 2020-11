SABRATON, W.Va (WDTV) - A house fire on Listravia Avenue in Sabraton caused power outages in the area, according to the Monongalia 911 communications office.

There were no injuries reported.

The 911 call came in early Monday morning, Nov. 16.

The Morgantown Fire Department is investigating.

