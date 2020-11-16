BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - John Lewis Eddy Sr., 83, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness. He was born in Jake’s Run, WV, on January 21, 1937, a son of the late Clarence and Ernestine McCoy Eddy. John was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth Tennant Eddy, on November 27, 2011. Mr. Eddy is survived by his son, John L. Eddy Jr. and wife Karen of Bridgeport, and his daughter, Sheila Eddy of Bridgeport. He was grandfather to four grandchildren, Danielle Hampton and husband Christopher, Katherine Denham and husband Jonathan, Dayna Eddy and Megan Eddy and seven great-grandchildren, Isaiah Hampton, Elizabeth Cofield, Carson Davis, Kyler Denham, Jordan Denham and Jaxon Denham. Also surviving are one brother, Richard Eddy and wife Judy of Daybrook; two sisters, Mary Ann Tennent and husband Donald of Core, WV and Linda Donaldson and husband Paul of Petersburg, WV. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Eilien Tennent and Velma Tennent. Mr. Eddy was a 1955 graduate of Clay-Battelle High School and was the former owner of Precision Coil, AE Incorporated in Buckhannon, and Scott Aluminum. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge AF&AM, Nemesis Shrine, the Aluminum Association, and Bridgeport United Methodist Church. John was a businessman and owned several businesses throughout the state of West Virginia. He loved to golf and above all he lived for his grandchildren and great grandchildren. There will be a gathering of family and friends and Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 6:00 p.m. with Reverend Ken Ramsey presiding. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Eddy’s memory to the Shriners Hospital, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.