Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 15, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will not be as windy as yesterday, since our low-pressure system is eastward now, but it will be cool outside. As a high-pressure system pushes eastward, we’ll see sunny skies. However, highs will be in the low-50s at best, and combined with breezy winds of 10-15 mph, it will feel cool outside. Tomorrow, another cold front will sweep in and bring more breezy winds, along with some mountain flurries and mix, particularly in the morning. This could make for a slick commute, so be careful when traveling tomorrow. After that, we’ll deal with a very cool Wednesday, before we warm up to the upper-50s to low-60s for the rest of the week.

Today: We won’t be as breezy as yesterday, but we’ll still be a little windy, with westerly winds of 10-15 mph. We’ll also have bright sunshine. High: 50.

Tonight: Winds will die down, but we’ll be on the chilly side. At least skies will be mostly clear, barring a few clouds. Low: 34.

Tuesday: A cold front will bring plenty of breezy winds, along with a snow/rain mix in the upslopes and other parts of West Virginia. This could make for a slick commute, so be careful driving tomorrow. Those breezy winds will also exasperate wind chills, so wear plenty of layers. High: 42.

Wednesday: We’ll be much cooler still on Wednesday, with highs in the low-40s. Skies will be mostly clear, but you’ll still want a jacket to keep warm. High: 40.

