Local church collects winter coats for those in need

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va (WDTV) - Chestnut Ridge Church in Cheat Lake held their annual winter coat drive to provide for those in need.

Every year the church asks the community to donate winter coats they are no longer using.

The church was accepting donations until November 22. Coats can be dropped off at the church Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. or Sunday 9 a.m. -12 p.m.

Executive Pastor Bruce Lane said they started the drive a few years ago in hopes to keep everyone in the community warm during the winter.

“It’s one way to give back and we know that as it starts to get colder winter coats are one of the many things that children need,” he added. .

The church planned to hand out the winter coats to anyone in need on November 23 and 24 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Chestnut Ridge Church.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.