Low energy assistance program available

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Low Income Energy Assistance Program is available.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will start mailing applications for the LIEAP on Monday. This will be sent to those who received assistance this past season.

The DHHR says if you’re eligible, there will be a one-time payment sent to the Public Service Commission-regulated heating vendor indicated on the application. If your house is heated with bulk fuel such as wood, coal or liquefied petroleum gas, the payment will be sent to the individual by mail.

You can return the application by U.S. Mail to your local DHHR office or complete it online here.

Applications are due by December 18, 2020.

More information can be found by contacting your local DHHR office.

