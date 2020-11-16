Monday Evening Weather | November 16th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a gusty weekend finish, we have breezy winds leftover today that are taking their time slowing down. This is leaving us with an extra chill in the air. Overnight tonight, a cold front lacking sufficient moisture will drop in from the North to provide us a few light showers early tomorrow morning and a change in winds. This will be enough to grab some added moisture off of the Great Lakes to create a small scale lake effect snow. Tomorrow some of us may see some flurries to snow showers at times especially upslope areas so be careful on the roads as they could be slick. Minor accumulations are possible for low ridges while highest peaks could receive a good 2-3″

Tuesday: Early morning mixing with rain and snow with other areas out East experiencing snow showers throughout the day to occasional breaks into flurries. Accumulating snow is expected for highest peaks with 2-3″ forecasted for some areas like Canaan Valley and Snowshoe. However, most regions will see less than an inch and most of that on grassy and/or hard surfaces. It will also be windy at times leading us into our first noticeable low wind chill values of the season. High: 42

Wednesday: With wind leftover from Tuesday, our morning wind chill values will dip as low as the mid-20s for the morning leaving us with a frigid morning mid-week start. Sunshine will try to warm us up in the afternoon. High: 40

