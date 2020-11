MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A closure notice has been put out for the Diamond Village Homeless Encampment in Morgantown.

The cleanup will begin on Nov. 30.

25 people are registered at the camp and Morgantown Communications Manager Andrew Stacy said that they have moved some people into housing and that it is a working process.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.