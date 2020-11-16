Advertisement

Morgantown Public Library is selling ‘Wild and Weird’ calendars for a good cause

Librarians and Cats
Librarians and Cats(Morgantown Public Library System)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Public Library System has partnered with Homeward Bound WV and the Marion County Humane Society, WV to release a 2021 ‘Wild and Weird’ calendar fundraiser featuring real adoptable cats in the area alongside library staff.

“The goal was to create those legendary firefighter calendars, but fully clothed,” said Manager of Marketing for the Morgantown Public Library System Corina Chang.

You can buy the calendars for $20 here.

All proceeds from the calendar will support both the library and animal rescue.

