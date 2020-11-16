NCAA and Indianapolis in talks to host men’s basketball tournament
Women’s tournament still in ongoing discussions
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2020 NCAA men’s basketball tournament is going into a bubble.
The NCAA announced it is having preliminary talks with the state of Indiana and Indianapolis to host all 68 teams in this year’s men’s basketball tournament. The last time WVU was in Indianapolis for the NCAA Tournament was in 2010. That year, the Mountaineers made the final four.
The women’s tournament, however, is still in the planning stages. However, the NCAA said 64 teams will make the field and will look to either reduce the number of first and second round games or will plan to have the tournament in a bubble city as well.
